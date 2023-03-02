iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.60

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.60 and last traded at $92.99, with a volume of 106265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.76.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

About iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

