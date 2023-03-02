iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 7th

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSC opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,283,000.

