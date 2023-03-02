iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $25.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,071,000.

