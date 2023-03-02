iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:IBTG)

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. 1,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,667. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter.

