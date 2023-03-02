iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.
