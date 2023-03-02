iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IBTJ opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.74.

