iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.38

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.379 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMB opened at $84.00 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.