iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $104.89.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,166,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,961,000 after buying an additional 274,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,505,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,639,000 after buying an additional 502,927 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.