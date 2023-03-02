iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $104.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

