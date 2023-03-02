iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.49% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCB opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $68.96.

