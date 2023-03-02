iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISCG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 1,187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $39.76 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

