iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.70

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and traded as low as $21.12. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 93,590 shares changing hands.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.