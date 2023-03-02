iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.70

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and traded as low as $21.12. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 93,590 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,973,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 289,054 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.