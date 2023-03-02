iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Raised by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.06. 165,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,345. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

