iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,737. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

