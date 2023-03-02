iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,728,000 after buying an additional 293,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DVY stock opened at $120.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.