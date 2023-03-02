iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $413.13 and last traded at $408.43. 669,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,170,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.28.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.33.

