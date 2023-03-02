iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Trading Up 0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV – Get Rating) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.23 and last traded at $110.23. Approximately 4,144,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,896,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99.

Featured Stories

