iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

