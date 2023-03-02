iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,200,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

