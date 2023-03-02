iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.17. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

