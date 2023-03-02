Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Itron also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.70-1.10 EPS.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $55.59 on Thursday. Itron has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -252.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.11.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $81,909.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,780 shares in the company, valued at $9,335,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $81,909.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,780 shares in the company, valued at $9,335,303.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $625,218 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Itron by 666.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

