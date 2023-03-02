IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,023. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,408.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,212.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,104 shares of company stock worth $1,795,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

