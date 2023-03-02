IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.
IVERIC bio Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,023. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ISEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
