J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.55-$8.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average of $147.63. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

