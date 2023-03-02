Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JACK stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.76. 292,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

