Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Truist Financial

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 284,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $94.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

