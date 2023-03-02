Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $94.68.
Insider Activity at Jack in the Box
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.