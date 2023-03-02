Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $95.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.
Jack in the Box Price Performance
Shares of JACK stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
