Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Releases Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.48 earnings per share.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.26. 488,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,813. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

