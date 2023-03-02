Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.59. 21,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 43,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$4.80 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Jaguar Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$189.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
