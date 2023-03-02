James Berry Sells 328 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $26,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, James Berry sold 438 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $35,040.00.

On Friday, February 24th, James Berry sold 306 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $24,330.06.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.66. 50,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $85.93. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.78 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

