James Herriott Sells 2,225 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) General Counsel James Herriott sold 2,225 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $134,456.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $557,406.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $76.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

