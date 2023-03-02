James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $225.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 3.16%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS.
James River Group Stock Performance
James River Group stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $930.13 million, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.60.
James River Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.
Institutional Trading of James River Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on James River Group (JRVR)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.