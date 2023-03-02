James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $225.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 3.16%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS.

James River Group Stock Performance

James River Group stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $930.13 million, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in James River Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in James River Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Further Reading

