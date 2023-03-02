Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded down C$1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,433. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.34. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$31.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JWEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.84.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

