Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 399.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.07. The stock had a trading volume of 704,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,204. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -468.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.94.

In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $64,965.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $846,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $64,965.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,241. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

