Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Carvana Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.37) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.
Carvana Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 944.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.