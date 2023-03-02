Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Carvana Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.37) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Carvana Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.80. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $150.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 944.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Further Reading

