Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FibroGen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.04) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.53). The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FGEN. Cowen lifted their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $22.04 on Thursday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The company’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS.

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $137,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FibroGen by 2,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 894,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,641,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,887,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

