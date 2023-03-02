Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Woodmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will earn $6.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.96. The consensus estimate for American Woodmark’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMWD. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $53.05. 12,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $60.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Woodmark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

