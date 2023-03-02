Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SI-BONE, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SI-BONE’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $26,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $26,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,770 shares of company stock valued at $580,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,891,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 159,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 193,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

See Also

