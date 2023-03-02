JOE (JOE) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One JOE token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $87.92 million and $3.32 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

