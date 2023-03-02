John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the January 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Price Performance

HTY remained flat at $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. 22,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,511. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.