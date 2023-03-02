John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.36% of John Marshall Bancorp worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $137,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JMSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $356.65 million and a PE ratio of 11.21. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

