Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $151.23

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $151.23 and last traded at $152.09, with a volume of 942035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $394.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women's health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

