Joseph Gebbia Sells 8,890 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,156. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average is $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

