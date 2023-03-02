JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been assigned a €77.00 ($81.91) target price by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke Stock Performance

Shares of JST stock opened at €53.80 ($57.23) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €34.05 ($36.22) and a 52 week high of €57.30 ($60.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $801.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.48.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.