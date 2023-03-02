JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) to Neutral

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

MEG opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $32,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,466,850.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $32,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,317 shares in the company, valued at $37,466,850.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $639,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 948,349 shares in the company, valued at $49,816,772.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,617. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

