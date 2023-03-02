JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $40.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

SGRY stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 337,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $63.87.

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,947 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $69,897.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,805 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $851,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

