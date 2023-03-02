JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.80. 5,130,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $414.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.72.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

