JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $53.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.
Golden Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of GDEN stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
