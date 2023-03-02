JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $53.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

About Golden Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after acquiring an additional 194,067 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 431,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Articles

