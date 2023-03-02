Kadena Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.56 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Kadena has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $245.07 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00004674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,855,801 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.

The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.

Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.

The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

