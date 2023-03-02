Kava (KAVA) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Kava has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00003679 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $368.64 million and approximately $73.57 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00052940 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00024958 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,248,909 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

